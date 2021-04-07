Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.65. 31,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.