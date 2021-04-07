Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 807,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $22,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after buying an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,214,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,327,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.