Krios (GIG) Price Up 415.1% Over Last 7 Days

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 56.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Krios has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $1,340.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Krios has traded up 415.1% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

