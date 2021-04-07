Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.00. 892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

