K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.38 ($9.86).

ETR SDF opened at €8.65 ($10.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.94.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

