KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $11.12

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $11.12 or 0.00019726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 109.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $890.67 million and $170.53 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00628074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

