KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.44

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 1149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.