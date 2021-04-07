Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik Sells 2,500 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zamir Shai Soloveizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00.

Shares of KLIC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,325,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 719,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

