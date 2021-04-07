Kylin Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.97 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Kylin has a market cap of $75.97 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00252106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00803754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,329.10 or 0.99110561 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

