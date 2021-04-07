Kylin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.24 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Kylin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a total market cap of $76.37 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00273838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.00797673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.18 or 1.00717791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars.

