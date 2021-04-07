L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $4.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.93 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

LHX opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $210.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

