LABS Group Price Tops $0.0571 on Top Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $43.19 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,466,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

