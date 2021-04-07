Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Kelly Amanda Porcella Sells 3,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:LADR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 497,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
