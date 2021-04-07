Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Kelly Amanda Porcella Sells 3,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 497,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

