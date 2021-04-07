Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 65 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 65 price target by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 54.95.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

