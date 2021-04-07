L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.509 dividend. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.