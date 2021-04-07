Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $7.49 on Wednesday, reaching $659.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

