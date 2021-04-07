Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $667.41

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $667.41 and last traded at $659.97, with a volume of 31822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $652.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $568.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

