Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE:LW traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Separately, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

