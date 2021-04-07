Lambda Price Tops $0.0866 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $127.97 million and $68.37 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00055118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.69 or 0.00631276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00079565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,981,165 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars.

