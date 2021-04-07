Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0903 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and approximately $9,565.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

