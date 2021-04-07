Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCSHF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

