Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to announce sales of $87.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.40 million and the lowest is $86.91 million. Lantheus reported sales of $90.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $389.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $471.68 million, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $472.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 268.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,820 and have sold 40,267 shares worth $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lantheus by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

