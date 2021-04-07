LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.50 ($79.41).

LXS traded up €0.46 ($0.54) on Wednesday, reaching €64.56 ($75.95). The company had a trading volume of 249,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of €63.28 and a 200-day moving average of €58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €37.80 ($44.47) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

