Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.19

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.19 and traded as high as C$40.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$40.54, with a volume of 103,096 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.19.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.