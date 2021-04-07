Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Gap Up to $44.74

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.74, but opened at $46.17. Lazard shares last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 5,047 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

