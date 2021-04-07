LBRY Credits (LBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.83 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $98.49 million and $1.83 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00251726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00720957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,702.59 or 0.99485395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016011 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

