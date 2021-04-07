Leadcoin Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $236,382.03 and approximately $3,184.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leadcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Leadcoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00055256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00632599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Leadcoin Coin Profile

Leadcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Leadcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

