Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $161.74

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.74 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 156.20 ($2.04). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.11), with a volume of 1,778,640 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

