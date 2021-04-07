Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. 115,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,394,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $219.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.