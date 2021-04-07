Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,091 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,091 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. SAP accounts for 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after buying an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.09. 3,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,132. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

