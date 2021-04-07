Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,309 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. ASML makes up 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $629.94. 7,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,525. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.05. The company has a market cap of $264.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $271.00 and a twelve month high of $653.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

