Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $766.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $734.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $746.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.89 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

