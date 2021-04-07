Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $1 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,868 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.06. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,405. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

