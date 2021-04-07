Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,828 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 165,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,730,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,627,265 shares of company stock worth $93,291,351 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

