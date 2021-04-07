Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,546.72. 3,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,673.08 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.59 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,574.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,528.09.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

