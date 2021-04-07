Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. 3M comprises approximately 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. 2,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average is $173.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

