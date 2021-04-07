Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $374.49. 8,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.92 and a 200-day moving average of $341.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

