Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Medtronic accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,600,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,689,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.67. 24,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,152. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

