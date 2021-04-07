Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. ResMed comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 6.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ResMed by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,380,000 after buying an additional 95,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ResMed by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

