Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $294.40

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 294.40 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 293.10 ($3.83), with a volume of 1527945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289.20 ($3.78).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total value of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,123 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $774,753 in the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.