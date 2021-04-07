Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Lethean has a total market cap of $448,521.93 and $6.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.57 or 0.03524881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.27 or 0.00399301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.68 or 0.01112601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.97 or 0.00451945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.97 or 0.00428911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00035044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00308486 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

