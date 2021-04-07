LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 4.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 3,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,957,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
