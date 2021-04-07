LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LGIH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.10.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 118.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

