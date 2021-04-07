LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.31% of LHC Group worth $155,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

