LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. LHT has a total market cap of $132,828.53 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005766 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015750 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

