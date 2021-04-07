Lido DAO Token (LDO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002288 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00275183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.00802499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,019.18 or 1.00099722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

