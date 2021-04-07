LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.74. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 167,588 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $324.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 249,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

