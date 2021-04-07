Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.89 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00004046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.89 million and $1.47 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.53 or 0.00394671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005090 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

