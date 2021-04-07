Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00003985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $1.23 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00393719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005248 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.