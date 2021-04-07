Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.72

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and traded as high as $60.43. Linamar shares last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 1,795 shares traded.

LIMAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linamar from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

